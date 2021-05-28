CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago White Sox have unveiled a new black alternate uniform honoring the South Side as part of Major League Baseball’s “City Connect” series this season.

The new Nike alternate uniforms are black with white pinstripes; a reverse mirror of their traditional home jerseys. The jerseys feature “Southside” emblazoned across the chest in gothic script, and the dark grey caps have “Chi” in the same script on the crown, instead of the traditional “Sox.”

“The black & white is iconic – a game changer. But now, it’s time for the remix,” the team said in a video posted on social media, featuring music from Chicago rapper Polo G.

“The White Sox’ identity – black and white, gothic script and pinstripes – is so strong that it has resonated beyond the game of baseball,” said Wil Green, Nike Sr. Creative Director – MLB. “Their uniforms speak to the strength and hardworking nature of the Southside of Chicago — without saying a word. We wanted to harness the Southside’s personality for the Nike MLB City Connect Series and introduce its attitude to newer, younger fans.”

The team will debut the new uniforms on the field when they host the Detroit Tigers on at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

The team will host a watch party that day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Navy Pier in the Polk Bros. Park Promenade near the west main entrance of the Pier. The watch party will include a merchandise trailer, speed pitch booth, live DJ set, giveaways, and a live broadcast of the game on an LED screen.

“Every aspect of this collaboration is meant to connect with people who understand what the ‘Southside’ represents. It’s not just about where our ballpark is located or where people from the city or suburbs live. It’s a mentality and a culture shared by many who love the White Sox,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “The Nike MLB City Connect Series created a rare opportunity to transform a concept for all people who understand what it means to represent the ‘Southside’ into an on-field look and style. We are grateful to Nike who helped us create a uniform that embodies the team’s historic legacy and connections to our fans and the mentality.”