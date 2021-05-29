CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for the person who fired shots at a 12-year-old boy on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning.
Just after 1 a.m. a black Dodge Charger pulled up near a group of people on 71st and Dobson in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police say someone in that car shot at the group, grazing the boy's leg.
He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
Area One detectives are investigating.