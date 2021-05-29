DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:child shot, Grand Crossing, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for the person who fired shots at a 12-year-old boy on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. a black Dodge Charger pulled up near a group of people on 71st and Dobson in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

READ MORE: Traffic Being Diverted On Dan Ryan Near 63rd Due To Wrong-Way Crash

Police say someone in that car shot at the group, grazing the boy’s leg.

READ MORE: Digging Continues In Northbrook In Case Of Woman Missing Since 1982

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

MORE NEWS: Ed's Driveway: Mazda3 Turbo

Area One detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff