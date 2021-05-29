CHICAGO (CBS) — Several tenant organizations came together Saturday to support a woman they say was wrongfully evicted.
Speaking through an interpreter, Sandra Diaz said she and her family were forced to vacate their apartment in Avondale last year, despite Illinois' eviction moratorium.
She said she moved after receiving an eviction letter because she did not know her rights and was afraid.
"It's really hard to communicate the fear I felt, because I was always a good tenant," Diaz said through the interpreter. "I paid on time and I was responsible."
The Autonomous Tenants Union and the Chicago Tenants Movement have joined forces in an effort to hold Diaz’s landlord legally accountable.
Diaz said she wants other tenants to know their rights so they don’t have to go through the same experience.
Diaz said she wants other tenants to know their rights so they don't have to go through the same experience.

She is also demanding that her landlord pay her moving costs and return her security deposit.
We have reached out to Diaz’s landlord, but have not heard back.