CHICAGO (CBS) — A Matteson man has been charged in the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle in Chicago’s Loop Friday.
Jamaal Huffman, 26, is charged with one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.
According to police, just before 5:30 p.m. Friday Huffman fatally struck a 55-year-old woman in the 300 block of S. Wabash Avenue before attempting to flee the scene.
Friday police said the driver of a red BMW sedan was speeding in the wrong direction down the one-way street.
Huffman is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.