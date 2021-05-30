DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was rescued from Lake Michigan offshore from downtown Chicago Sunday afternoon.

At 2:26 p.m., police Marine Unit officers were called to the lakefront near Lake Shore and Balbo drives for a person in the water.

Officers pulled the woman – age unknown – out of the water and brought her to shore.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation in good condition.

