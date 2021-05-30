CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was rescued from Lake Michigan offshore from downtown Chicago Sunday afternoon.
At 2:26 p.m., police Marine Unit officers were called to the lakefront near Lake Shore and Balbo drives for a person in the water.
Officers pulled the woman – age unknown – out of the water and brought her to shore.
The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to a person in the water this afternoon. The victim was safely pulled out of the water and taken to a nearby hospital. #CPDMediaCar #CPDMarineUnit pic.twitter.com/CK5tqDzKtk
The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation in good condition.