CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 602 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 18 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,381,665 cases, including 22,794 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 67% of adults in the state have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 50% are fully vaccinated.
In the last 24-hour period, 38,607 tests were reported for a total of 24,590,395, according to IDPH.
As of Saturday night, 1,078 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 298 were in intensive care and 163 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 23 to May 29 is 1.7%.
Saturday, 39,222 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 52,177. A total of 11,269,651 vaccines have been administered in the state as of Saturday at midnight.