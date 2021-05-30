DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the very first summer for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Lurie Children’s Hospital – and they’re ready for their close-ups.

In an event organized by the NICU child life specialist, the babies’ families celebrated the unofficial start to summer this Memorial Day weekend with a Splish Splash NICU Bash.

The babies were decked out for the occasion – with shades, bandanas, beach balls and all – and a word of advice to stay cool.

The hospital sent us the photos below.

