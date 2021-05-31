CHICAGO (CBS) — For another year a familiar sight will not be happening in Arlington Heights. The city is holding off on its Memorial Day parade, saying hosting a large gathering would be too risky for children, who have not had a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine yet.
Instead neighbors can download and print a yard sign honoring the 58 fallen heroes from Arlington Heights.
There will also be a drive-by salute happening in Memorial Park Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for people who would like to honor the fallen in person.