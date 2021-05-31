DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds linger Monday evening and part of the overnight as it gets warmer.

A few light sprinkles are possible Monday afternoon.

Tonight: 05.31.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Monday night is 57 with some clearing by sunrise.

Tomorrow: 05.31.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 76.

High Temperatures: 05.31.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Showers return Wednesday. Temperatures will climb back to the 80s by Friday.