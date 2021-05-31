CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds linger Monday evening and part of the overnight as it gets warmer.
A few light sprinkles are possible Monday afternoon.
The low for Monday night is 57 with some clearing by sunrise.
On Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 76.
Showers return Wednesday. Temperatures will climb back to the 80s by Friday.