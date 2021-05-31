CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID has cancelled many traditional Memorial Day events.
The city of Elmhurst put off its parade, it did still have a procession through the streets on Monday morning.
The Chicago suburb had a convoy of first responders which included police cars, firetrucks and military vehicles that went past the Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park.
People lined the streets, waving flags, to say thank you.
“It’s very important for us to recognize the people who made the extreme sacrifice, but the families,” said William Shanklin of the Elmhurst American Legion.
A ceremony took place in Elmhurst to honor fallen members of the U.S. military.
In addition to the white crosses placed at the ceremony site, speakers will go through the roll of remembrance to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.