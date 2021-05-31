CHICAGO (CBS) — Some assailants broke into a man’s car in the South Loop Sunday evening, and officers took him into custody after he chased the suspects and went on to bail from his own car, police said.

Police initially reported the man was also shot in the South Loop incident, but later reported that he was shot elsewhere in the city several days earlier.

At 7:42 p.m., the 21-year-old man parked his car in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, near the Columbia College Chicago campus, and walked away, police said.

Soon afterward, he noticed some people were breaking the windows of his car. Police initially reported that one of them then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the buttocks.

The suspects ran off, but the victim got back into his car and tried to follow them. He eventually drove to State Street and Roosevelt Road, despite police trying to stop him from doing so, police said.

The victim then got out of his car and fled on foot, police said. He was taken into custody himself, and was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Later, police learned that the victim was actually shot on Saturday, May 22, in the area of Congress Parkway and Kildare Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Area Three detectives continued Monday to investigate what exactly happened.