CHICAGO (CBS) — Four teens were shot Sunday night in a restaurant parking lot on Stony Island Avenue in South Shore.

The shooting happened at 9:43 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

The shooting comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushes plans for a safe summer in Chicago and just happens to be one of the areas the city plans to flood with more resources in order to reduce gun violence this summer.

The young men were all in the parking lot of a Subway restaurant when someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at them.

One victim, 19, was shot in the foot. Another, also 19, and a third, 18, were each shot in the legs. The fourth victim, 17, was shot multiple times in the legs.

All were in good condition when they were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

No one was in custody Sunday night. Area One detectives were investigating.

The teens are some of at least 24 people shot over Memorial Day weekend in Chicago as of Sunday night as the city says it is trying something new this year — bringing in libraries, the park district, Chicago Public School District and even the Department of Public Health to help reduce crime.

“So the discussions have been, ‘OK, if you look at this block, who lives there? Who are the community stakeholders. How can we engage them? How many young people live in that area? Are they connected with meaningful activity?” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.