CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were hospitalized after they were shot early Monday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
Chicago police say a man came up to the two victims around 3:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of Grand Avenue and asked if they were in a gang.READ MORE: Stagg High School Honors Two Maintenance Workers With Jack Doyle Charger Pride Award Amid COVID-19 Challenges
When they said no, the man took out a gun, shot them and ran away.READ MORE: Illinois House And Senate Approve Bill To Make Juneteenth A State Holiday
One of the victims, 31, was shot in the leg and taken in good condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A 33-year-old victim was shot in the arm and the torso and taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade Canceled; Drive By Salute In Memorial Park Happening Instead
No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.