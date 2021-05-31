CLEVELAND (AP) — Adam Eaton hit a two-run homer and José Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Chicago White Sox an 8-6 win over Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.
Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out eight straight hitters to set a club record.
Eaton, who returned to the lineup after missing several games with a tight hamstring, followed Abreu’s fly with his fifth homer, a shot to right-center of James Karinchak.
The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight and improved to 7-1 in their last eight. Cleveland's César Hernández homered twice but had two errors.
