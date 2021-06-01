CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time since last summer, no states are included in the most restrictive category of Chicago’s emergency travel order, meaning visitors from any state no longer need to quarantine, be fully vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 upon arriving in the city.

“Due to improving conditions around the country and the ongoing up-take of the COVID-19 vaccine, no states are above the 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day threshold,” the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a statement Tuesday morning.

That means no states are included in the top tier, or “orange” category of the city’s travel order. City officials said it’s the first time that’s happened since the travel order first went into place last July.

Seven states that had been included in that category as of two weeks ago have now been moved to the “yellow” tier — including Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, West Virginia, and Washington.

“This shows that what we have been doing to protect ourselves and others is working: social distancing, wearing masks, and above all, getting vaccinated,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. “This is good news, but by no means does it signal that we can drop our defenses against COVID-19.”

The guidance for each tier is:

Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents

10-day quarantine OR negative test no earlier than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

or Be fully vaccinated, as defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not have symptoms.



If you are fully vaccinated and are not experiencing symptoms, you do not need to be tested and/or follow the quarantine requirement. Fully vaccinated is defined as being at least two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or at least two weeks after receipt of one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Fully vaccinated travelers must monitor their health for 14 days after travel and if they experience symptoms potentially consistent with COVID-19, they must self-isolate until clinical evaluation and COVID-19 testing.

According to CDPH, only four states are reporting more than 10 cases per day per 100,000 residents: Washington, Colorado, Wyoming, and West Virginia. No Midwest states are above 7.9 cases per day, per 100,000 residents:

State – Cases/100,000

Indiana – 7.9

Michigan – 7.9

Illinois- 7.3

Missouri – 7.3

Minnesota – 7.1

Wisconsin – 4.3

Iowa – 3.7

The city updates its emergency travel order every two weeks, with changes taking effect the following Friday. The next update will be on June 15.

Although the city last month lifted its mask requirement for people who are fully vaccinated, face coverings are still required in healthcare settings, on public transportation, in schools, and in correctional facilities. Chicago also requires masks in all city buildings.

The city also still advises people wear masks in indoor settings, whenever buildings are unable to verify people’s vaccine status.