DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Tammie Souza, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — What a day it was Tuesday, with plenty of sun, low humidity and comfy 70’s.

If you’re craving some summer, then get ready to sweat as a huge dome of heat moves overhead later this week.

READ MORE: As Chicago Police Pull Downtown Deployment, Concerns About Crime Have River North Restaurant Closing Early

On Tuesday night, it will be mild and partly cloudy with a low of 58.

Highs Tomorrow: 06.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, clouds increase with spotty showers possible, mainly south. The high is 78.

Several weak disturbances pass the area Wednesday and Thursday. They bring a chance of spotty showers, though most of the area will be dry.

READ MORE: 4 Defendants In ComEd Bribery Case Seek To Dismiss Bribery Charges, Say Indictment 'Fails To Allege Any Quid Pro Quo'
Precipitation Chances: 06.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Thursday, the high is 81.

Friday through Sunday look dry.

7 Day Forecast: 06.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures will also be on the rise each day this week with summer-like highs either side of 90 over the weekend.

Unfortunately, our drought rolls on. We are nearly 8 inches below average for the year so far.

MORE NEWS: Extra-Alarm Fire Breaks Out In Cicero Home, Spreads To Building Next Door

Summer is still 19 days away

CBS 2 Chicago Staff