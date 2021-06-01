CHICAGO (CBS) — What a day it was Tuesday, with plenty of sun, low humidity and comfy 70’s.
If you’re craving some summer, then get ready to sweat as a huge dome of heat moves overhead later this week.READ MORE: As Chicago Police Pull Downtown Deployment, Concerns About Crime Have River North Restaurant Closing Early
On Tuesday night, it will be mild and partly cloudy with a low of 58.
On Wednesday, clouds increase with spotty showers possible, mainly south. The high is 78.
Several weak disturbances pass the area Wednesday and Thursday. They bring a chance of spotty showers, though most of the area will be dry.READ MORE: 4 Defendants In ComEd Bribery Case Seek To Dismiss Bribery Charges, Say Indictment 'Fails To Allege Any Quid Pro Quo'
For Thursday, the high is 81.
Friday through Sunday look dry.
Temperatures will also be on the rise each day this week with summer-like highs either side of 90 over the weekend.
Unfortunately, our drought rolls on. We are nearly 8 inches below average for the year so far.MORE NEWS: Extra-Alarm Fire Breaks Out In Cicero Home, Spreads To Building Next Door
Summer is still 19 days away