CHICAGO (CBS) — In honor of Pride Month, Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Cook County Board, led the raising of the Pride flag over Daley Plaza on Tuesday.
And for the first time in the county's history, that rainbow flag will fly over Daley Plaza for the entire month of June.
While the Pride Flag will be on display at Daley Plaza all month, the annual Pride Parade won't be held until October this year.
Parade organizers announced last week the pride celebration will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3. The parade will begin at noon, starting at Montrose Avenue and Broadway.
The parade is typically held in June, but due to COVID concerns, the date has been pushed back.
In June of 2020 due to the pandemic, Chicago Pride Fest was held virtually with performances a dedicated to members of the LGBTQ community and first responders on the frontlines.