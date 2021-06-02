CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing.
Wednesday starts off cool and quiet. Clouds and sunshine hold with highs in the upper 70s. There is a slight chance at a shower or storm, mainly for areas south.
On Thursday, temperatures climb to the 80s.
By the weekend, temperatures will be near 90 degrees.