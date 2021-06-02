DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing.

Wednesday starts off cool and quiet. Clouds and sunshine hold with highs in the upper 70s. There is a slight chance at a shower or storm, mainly for areas south.

On Thursday, temperatures climb to the 80s.

By the weekend, temperatures will be near 90 degrees.

