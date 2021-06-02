DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Children, free rides, Kids, Metra, summer

CHICAGO (CBS) — With some school districts already on summer break, Metra is making it easier to take a family trip by extending its “Family Fares” program.

Now through Labor Day, up to three children age 11 and under can ride for free with an adult.

Click here to check out Metra’s schedule.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff