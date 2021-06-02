CHICAGO (CBS) — With some school districts already on summer break, Metra is making it easier to take a family trip by extending its “Family Fares” program.
Now through Labor Day, up to three children age 11 and under can ride for free with an adult.READ MORE: Illinois One Of The Worst States For Promptly Paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Benefits, Study Finds
Click here to check out Metra’s schedule.READ MORE: CTA's Massive Reconstruction Project For Red And Purple Lines Includes New Stations, Tracks
As part of a summer expansion of the Family Fares program, up to three children age 11 and under can ride free with an adult from now through Labor Day. Read more: https://t.co/AeLjc7X7Es pic.twitter.com/CpT0KHBOjs
— Metra (@Metra) June 2, 2021MORE NEWS: More Than 120 Kids Under 18 Have Been Shot In Chicago So Far This Year, In A Crisis With Wide-Ranging Effects