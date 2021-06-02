CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was killed and three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive at Monroe Street early Wednesday morning.
According to police, a Chrysler was driving at a high speed, northbound in the 400 block of East Monroe Street, when it lost control and struck a Toyota. The impact of the crash caused the Chrysler to slide sideways across all lanes into the southbound lanes.READ MORE: Beaches, Swimming Pools Facing Shortage Of Lifeguards As Summer Gets Underway
The Chrysler then struck a Nissan and a GMC in the southbound lanes.READ MORE: Plan For Paved Wheelchair-Accessible Trail At Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary Has Some Birders' Feathers Ruffled
The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital and the Chrysler passenger’s condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.
A female passenger in the GMC was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The GMC driver suffered only minor injuries.MORE NEWS: Groundbreaking Wednesday On New CTA Bryn Mawr Station
This is a developing story.