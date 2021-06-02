CHICAGO (CBS) — Single day tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale today at noon, and organizers have released the daily lineup for the four-day music festival in Grant Park.
Miley Cyrus will headline the opening day on Thursday, July 29; with other performers that day including Illenium, Katyranada, Playoi Carti, Black Pumas, and more.
Tyler, The Creator will be the headliner on Friday, July 30; and other performers that day will include Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G, and more.
Post Malone headlines on Saturday, July 31; with other performers that day including Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Young The Giant, and more.
Foo Fighters will headline the final day on Sunday, Aug. 1; with other performers closing out the festival including Dababy, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse, Alison WOnderland, Band of Horses, and more.
Single-day tickets go on sale at noon at Lollapalooza.com. One-day general admission tickets cost $130, one-day GA+ tickets cost $225, one-day VIP tickets cost $500, and one-day platinum tickets cost $2,000.
For more details, visit lollapalooza.com/tickets.
Four-day general admission tickets and four-day platinum tickets are still available, but four-day GA+ and four-day VIP tickets are sold out, and only available through resale.
Lollapalooza will be held at full capacity this year, after last year’s festival was canceled due to the pandemic.
Anyone attending the festival will have to show proof they have been fully vaccinated, or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of attending each day the festival. Entry details will be announced next month.