CHICAGO (CBS) — Ahead of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the retailer announced Wednesday that it is bringing on dozens of seasonal and year-round employees in Illinois.
A total of 48 percent of the open positions are in store operations, focused on order fulfillment and logistics at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores. Jobs are also available in restaurant and support roles.
The available positions are listed by store location at https://careers.nordstrom.com.
Nordstrom is also hosting hiring days on Friday, June 4, and Friday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all Illinois Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores.
