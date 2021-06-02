DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was was injured Wednesday evening when she hit a Land Rover while riding a bicycle in River North.

At 6:15 p.m., a Land Rover headed south on LaSalle Boulevard proceeded through the intersection with the green light when the 33-year-old woman entered the intersection traveling west on Hubbard Street, police said.

The cyclist struck the Land Rover on the driver’s side. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No citations were issued.

