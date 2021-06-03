BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A Bellwood couple has been found murdered inside their home.
Investigators believe it happened on Tuesday in the 3400 block of Warren Avenue in the western suburb.
The next day, neighbors complained of a foul odor coming from the house, and police were called.
Autopsy reports show the two died from head injuries.
Police would only identify them as a 60-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.