CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Pride Parade will be happening this year after being called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but not on the last Sunday in June as usual – it has been postponed until Sunday, Oct. 3
But there will still be plenty of opportunities to get out and about for LGBTQ pride festivities in Chicago this month. Here are five things to know:
- Pride in the Park will be going ahead this year in Grant Park on Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27. Chaka Khan, Tiesto, GRYFFIN, and Betty Who are among the headliners. A portion of ticket sales for the festival will go to the Center on Halsted, and free tickets will be distributed to LGBTQ youth to ensure they can celebrate in a safe and open environment.
- Anyone who wishes to attend Pride in the Park, must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within three days, and also must download the Health Pass+ app on their smart device. Masks will also be required for all guests unless they are actively eating or drinking.
- Also going ahead this month is the Back Lot Bash Chicago – a two-day outdoor music festival that has become known as a signature pride event dedicated to women. Back Lot Bash is set for Jun 26-28 in Andersonville. The schedule is to be announced.
- On Saturday, June 26, Navy Pier will host a day- and evening-long Pride festival – with storytelling, music, dance, and a live concert in the Beer Garden. Performers will include the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus and Radio Gaga.
- The annual Pride Fest on North Halsted Street will not be held this year. But there are numerous other events around the city and beyond that you can enjoy. To name a few – on June 26 and 27, the Pride North Festival is set to go ahead at Morse and Glenwood avenues in Rogers Park, with two stages of Chicago’s hottest DJs. An Adults’ Night Out at the Lincoln Park Zoo is set for the evening of June 26, with DJs and drag bingo with Veronica Pop. On Saturday, June 12, a Black Queer Community Barbecue will be held at Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave. A Pride Drive is also planned for Aurora for June 13, and pride event will be held at Nightshade and Dark’s Pandemonium Brewing in Waukegan this coming Saturday, June 5 with two drag shows – preceded by a Pride Drive.