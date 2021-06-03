CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois continues to make significant progress in the fight against COVID-19, as the state’s average infection rate remains at its lowest point ever, and hospitalizations have fallen to the lowest level ever reported during the pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 674 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Thursday, as well as 24 more deaths. Illinois is averaging 637 new cases per day over the past week, down 56% from two weeks ago. It’s also the lowest daily case average since mid June 2020.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,383,739 cases, including 22,865 deaths.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois stands at 1.5%, tied with Wednesday for the lowest average infection rate the state has reported during the pandemic.

As of Wednesday night, a total of 997 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the fewest the state has reported during the pandemic. It’s the first time statewide virus hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000 since IDPH began tracking them last April. Illinois is averaging 1,085 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 30% from two weeks ago.

However, vaccination rates are also down significantly in Illinois, with an average of 37,328 vaccines administered per day over the past week, down 45% from one week ago, and down 72% from the peak on April 12. The current daily vaccination rate is the lowest it’s been since Jan. 26.

A total of 5,317,858 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday night, accounting for 41.74% of the state’s population.

IDPH said more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 51% of the state’s adults are fully vaccinated.