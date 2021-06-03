CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is facing charges in the shooting of a 1-year-old boy and his mother in the South Austin neighborhood Tuesday night.
According to police, 30-year-old Michael Williams was charged with two felony counts of attempted first degree murder along with four other felony charges.
According to police, the boy and his 30-year-old mother were at home, in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway just before 11:45 p.m., when a man started shooting through the window of the garden unit apartment.
The woman suffered a graze wound. The 1-year-old boy was shot in both legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized and he underwent surgery.
Williams fled the scene and was later arrested during a traffic stop. He is expected in bond court Thursday.
