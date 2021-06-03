MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) — A person crossing busy Elmhurst Road in a wheelchair was struck and by a car and seriously injured in a hit-and-run Wednesday in Mount Prospect.
At 1:56 p.m., Mount Prospect police were called to Elmhurst Road (Route 83) south of Huntington Commons Road. Witnesses said a black Chevrolet hit the person in the wheelchair and did not stop.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Hospitalizations Dip Below 1,000 For First Time In More Than A Year
The vehicle had damage to its front end and windshield as it fled, police said.
The victim of the hit-and-run was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with serious injuries, police said. Video showed the banged-up wheelchair in the middle of the street.READ MORE: Over 23,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The Chevrolet and the driver, a 22-year-old woman from Mount Prospect, were found about 40 minutes later in an apartment complex near Elmhurst Road and Oakton Street, police said. The driver was taken into custody.
Meanwhile, southbound Elmhurst Road was shut down as police investigated.MORE NEWS: Owner Cited After Fatal Dog Attack In Palatine Due In Court
The investigation continued Thursday morning, and charges and citations were pending.