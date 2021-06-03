CHICAGO (CBS)-– The City of Chicago is hoping to get more teens and young adults vaccinated By bringing the vaccine to local barbershops.
The first “Vax and Relax” event will be held at It’s Official Barbershop on West 63rd Street on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will feature free haircuts, vouchers and the Pfizer vaccine shot.
The second event will be held on June 12th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Josephine’s Jet Set Hair Salon on South Crandon.
The events are open to people 12 to 18 years old. Anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who also can get vaccinated if they haven’t already.