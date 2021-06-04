CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman died Friday morning in a house fire in Englewood, which left six other people temporarily homeless.
Police and firefighters responded to the fire around 5:20 a.m. on the 6900 block of South Stewart Avenue.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition After Shooting On Lake Shore Drive
An unidentified woman was found in the home and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and fire officials said.READ MORE: Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, Charged In 1972 Murder Of 15-Year-Old Julie Ann Hanson In Naperville
Six other people, including two children ages 2 and 11, were displaced as a result of the fire, police said.
Fire Department officials said the home had working smoke detectors.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
The cause of the fire was under investigation.