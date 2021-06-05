CHICAGO (CBS) — Mid-summer like weather will continue with a steamy Sunday as highs near 90°.
Tonight: Clear, a bit breezy. Lows near 70°.
Sunday: Sunny start then becoming partly cloudy, more humid. Highs near 90°.
Extended: Partly sunny to partly cloudy Monday through Thursday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Falling from the upper 80s Monday to the lower 80s by Friday.