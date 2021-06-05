DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Mid-summer like weather will continue with a steamy Sunday as highs near 90°.

(Credit: CBS)

Some much needed rain could be coming in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms next week.

(Credit: CBS)

Rain chances ramp up for Monday through Thursday. Cooling slightly by the end of the week but staying well above average for June.

(Credit: CBS)

Tonight: Clear, a bit breezy. Lows near 70°.

Sunday: Sunny start then becoming partly cloudy, more humid. Highs near 90°.

Extended: Partly sunny to partly cloudy Monday through Thursday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Falling from the upper 80s Monday to the lower 80s by Friday.

