CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area will get a breezy, hot Saturday. Temperatures climbed into the 90s on Friday and will add a little bit tot he heat Saturday. With lots of sun and southwest winds gusting to 25 mph, temperatures will end up around 93 — 16 degrees above normal!
Saturday night will be clear and extremely mild with a low in the upper 60s.
Sunday will be another hot one, topping out around 90. The humidity remains on the lower side through the weekend with an increasing chance of rain late in the day Sunday.
There will be a better chance for rain, with increased humidity, on Monday.
Forecast:
Saturday: Breezy, sunny, and hot. High of 93.
Saturday Night: Clear and warm, 68.
Sunday: Sunny and hot. High of 90.