CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is facing charges in a road rage shooting incident that happened Friday morning in west suburban Glen Ellyn.
Carlos Pagan, 25, is charged with one count of aggravated discharged of a firearm, which is a felony, according to Glen Ellyn Police.
Police said on Friday officers were notified of an incident near Roosevelt Road and I-355 when a victim called 911 saying the driver of a pickup truck fired several shots into their vehicle.
After a search, officers found the truck in a parking lot near Roosevelt Road and Lambert Road. Pagan was inside and was taken into custody without incident. Police also recovered a firearm from the vehicle.
On Saturday Pagan appeared in bond court where his bond was set at $1 million. His next court date is schedule for June 28.