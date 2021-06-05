CHICAGO (CBS) — You can sure tell it’s summertime in the Greektown neighborhood.
Check out Hello Helios, a new public art exhibit along Halsted Street from Monroe to Van Buren.
There are 24 vibrant sculptures, each named for Helios, the god of the sun in Greek mythology.
The works are inspired by the sun, and related mythologies from Japanese, Native American, Yoruba, and Aztec cultures.
If you couldn’t catch the exhibit today, you have plenty of time. It will be here through next spring.