CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating after a carjacking in Chicago’s Loop Sunday morning.
Police say around 8:30 a.m., a 53-year-old man was traveling on Lake Shore Drive when he was involved in a traffic crash.
He pulled over in the 200 block of East Balbo Drive in Grant Park, and the people in the other vehicle involved in the crash approached him with a gun and announced a robbery.
The unknown men fled in the victim's vehicle with his personal belongings.
No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.