CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were asking for help from the public Sunday night in finding an 87-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday in Back of the Yards.
James Ford, 87, was last seen on Saturday in the 4500 block of South Halsted Street, police said. He was riding a blue bicycle at the time.
Ford is Black, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair, and a medium complexion.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black gym shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area One Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.