DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:American Airlines, Disturbance On Plane, Maine, O'Hare International Airport, Portland Maine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was detained on a flight to O’Hare International Airport on Sunday after police said he created a disturbance.

American Airlines said police were asked to meet American Eagle flight 3927 from Portland, Maine to O’Hare upon arriving at the airport at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: CTA's Pride Train Begins Service Monday

The flight landed safely at O’Hare, where the airline said police took the man into custody. Police said the man was released afterward and no citations were given.

READ MORE: Illinois Driver Services Facility In Thompson Center Reopens After COVID Shutdown

A total of 75 passengers and a crew of four people were aboard the plane at the time. There were no injuries.

MORE NEWS: 5 Killed, 54 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

There were earlier reports that the man tried to gain access to the plane’s cockpit door, but this turned out not to be true.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff