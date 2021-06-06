CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was detained on a flight to O’Hare International Airport on Sunday after police said he created a disturbance.
American Airlines said police were asked to meet American Eagle flight 3927 from Portland, Maine to O'Hare upon arriving at the airport at 2 p.m.
The flight landed safely at O'Hare, where the airline said police took the man into custody. Police said the man was released afterward and no citations were given.
A total of 75 passengers and a crew of four people were aboard the plane at the time. There were no injuries.
There were earlier reports that the man tried to gain access to the plane’s cockpit door, but this turned out not to be true.