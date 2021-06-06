CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people were injured in a mass shooting Sunday morning in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood.
It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
Police say two people in a silver sedan pulled up and fired into a large group standing on a sidewalk.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when two occupants of a silver sedan opened fire at them. A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, a 29-year-old man was shot in the back, a 32-year-oold woman suffered a graze wound to the head, a 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 31-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 28-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 38-year-od woman was shot in the left leg.
Six of the victims were in serious-to-critical condition.
No one is in custody.