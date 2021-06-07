CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re counting down the days to the Chicago Auto Show next month, and CBS 2’s Ed Curran tell us it promises to be a party in the street!
What's a Chicago party without a Chicago blues band? The Chicago Auto Show folks gave us a preview of this summer's event. They'll setup in the McCormick Place West building July 15-19, but that's not all.
This year’s auto show won’t just be on the floor, it’ll be out the door.
"Five-hundred thousand square feet are gonna be inside, and we're going to take over Indiana Avenue with food trucks, and test drives, and really have a big event. Very unique for us. We've never done this before," said Chicago Auto Trade Association President Kevin Keefe.
It’s not just the Chicago Auto Show. It’s a Chicago Auto Festival! Cars, food, drink, music, and test drives.
"In the evening, we're gonna take all the cars that are gonna be out for test drives on city streets, and we're gonna put them on display here on the street on Indiana Avenue, and we'll roll in some food trucks, a couple of bands, and some breweries, and have a street festival," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan.
Tickets are on sale now through the Chicago Auto Show app.