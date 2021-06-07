CHICAGO (CBS) — An upper-level storm is stationary over Missouri, pulling moisture our way from the Gulf of Mexico.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, with the extra humidity and daytime heating, we keep passing showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast until sunset.
Showers are inching to the north and northeast at 10 mph. This is much needed rain. Instability tapers off with sunset.
On Tuesday, the system will be overhead, keeping a similar pattern in place.
TONIGHT: Showers until sunset. Then mostly cloudy. Muggy. Low 70.
TUESDAY: A 50% chance of passing showers and isolated thunderstorms. High 84.
WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High 83.