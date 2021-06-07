DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — An upper-level storm is stationary over Missouri, pulling moisture our way from the Gulf of Mexico.

(Credit: CBS 2)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, with the extra humidity and daytime heating, we keep passing showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast until sunset.

READ MORE: Chicago Auto Show To Include New Street Festival Featuring Test Drives, Food, Drinks, And Music

(Credit: CBS)

Showers are inching to the north and northeast at 10 mph. This is much needed rain. Instability tapers off with sunset.

(Credit: CBS)

On Tuesday, the system will be overhead, keeping a similar pattern in place.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Showers until sunset. Then mostly cloudy. Muggy. Low 70.

TUESDAY: A 50% chance of passing showers and isolated thunderstorms. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High 83.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Illinois: Lowest Daily Caseload In More Than A Year; Lowest Infection Rate And Fewest Hospitalizations Ever Reported

 

(Credit: CBS)