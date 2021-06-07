CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department is investigating a viral video showing women dancing and twerking on top of a police cruiser.
It shows three women on the hood and roof of a Chicago Police SUV, as the vehicle slowly drives through a large crowd of cheering onlookers.
It's unclear where or when the video was recorded.
Police would only say they are investigating the incident.
