CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl visiting Chicago is recovering after she was shot in the back.
She was visiting from Iowa and is now stabilized at Roseland Community Hospital. She is one of four children who were shot in Chicago over the weekend.
The girl was sitting in a parked car near 117th Place and Michigan Avenue when people in a red four door Pontiac pulled up and started shooting. She was struck in the right side of her lower back, and her family drover her to the hospital.
Sources say 14 gunshots were fired, and 15 shell casings were recovered. The shooting took place in an area known for gang conflict.
"The investigation is very active right now, obviously detectives are looking to speak to more people, and looking for videos. We don't have any further leads to share at this point but she is in stable condition," said Chief Brendan Deenihan with the Chicago Police Department.
The child is one of 144 juveniles shot in Chicago since Jan. 1.