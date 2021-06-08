DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A woman has been sentenced to10 years in prison for shooting a Chicago police officer in the officer’s protective vest during an exchange of gunfire in 2017.

Twenty-nine-year-old Deangela Eaton pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in Cook County court.

The shooting occurred on the city’s West Side. Police said officers were in plainclothes and conducting a narcotics operation in the neighborhood when they saw two people they believed were acting suspiciously.

Police said at the time Eaton turned toward one officer and began shooting. She also was shot.

