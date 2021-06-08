CHICAGO (CBS) — Just days away from a full reopening of the entire state, Illinois continues to see a steady improvement in key COVID-19 metrics, with new cases down to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic, and the state’s average infection rate at the lowest point ever recorded.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 365 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 11 more deaths. It was the third day in a row with fewer than 400 new cases, the first time that’s happened since late March of 2020.

Illinois is averaging 467 new cases per day over the past week, down 62% from two weeks ago. It’s also the lowest seven-day average for new cases since late March 2020.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 1.1% for the second day in a row, the lowest average infection rate ever reported by IDPH.

As of Monday night, a total of 791 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the second fewest ever reported since the state started tracking COVID hospitalizations in April 202.

Illinois is averaging 881 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 39% from two weeks ago. It’s also the lowest average number of hospitalizations per day ever reported by IDPH.

Daily vaccination rates are still down sharply from the April peak, but have ticked up for four days in a row. Illinois is averaging 42,852 doses administered per day over the past week, up 19 percent from four days ago, but still down 67% from the April 12 peak.

A total of 5,606,931 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Monday night, accounting for 44.01% of the state’s population.

IDPH said more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 51% of adults in Illinois have been fully vaccinated.

Illinois is set to fully reopen on June 11, with no capacity restrictions on businesses.

While people who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask in most circumstances, face coverings will still be required when people are riding public transportation or in congregate settings like schools, hospitals, daycare centers, and correctional facilities.

In addition, people who haven’t been fully vaccinated are still urged to wear masks in public.

However, the governor will lift the outdoor mask requirement for all Illinois schools, in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While businesses will no longer be subject to capacity limits from the state, individual businesses may still set their own masking and social distancing rules for customers.