CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Teachers Union is entering day two of its strike at Urban Prep Academy Charter Schools.
The strike comes after three years of negations and still no deal.
One of the main issues is pay. Teachers at the charter school say they are making less than teachers with the Chicago Public School District.
Urban Prep Academies Charter Schools is an all boys school with three campuses in Bronzeville, Englewood and the Near West Side.
Another area of negotiation is special education. CTU says the charter school network is not working to keep teachers long-term in order to meet the needs of the special education students.
They also say resources to help those special education students are not enough.
Then there’s the contract issue. The union only wants to sign a new contract through the end of the 2022 school year.
Urban Prep tells said it’s offering teachers a three year contract to avoid having to start the negotiation process again in a matter of months.
But after negotiations Monday, still no deal.
Another bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday. Teachers will be out picketing at the Englewood campus later this morning.