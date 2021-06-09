CHICAGO (CBS)– Teachers will be back in the classroom at Urban Prep Academy Charter Schools after the Chicago Teachers Union announced a deal on a new contract.
The union said teachers will get a raise and back pay for the past three years without a raise. There will also be class size limits and a commitment to follow special education laws.
Teachers were on strike for two days at the Bronzeville, Englewood and Loop campuses.
Urban Prep Academies Charter Schools is an all boys school with three campuses in Bronzeville, Englewood, and the Near West Side.
