CHICAGO (CBS) — Police arrested a man for the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl after a reporter working on the story recognized him from a flyer and called 911.
Maurice Rocquemore, 34, is expected to go before a Cook County judge on Thursday, charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Police said he was arrested Wednesday morning after witnesses identified him as the man wanted for fondling a 10-year-old girl on Monday evening on a porch in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, the 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl were sitting on the front porch of a home on the 2500 block of West Lyndale Street, when Rocquemore walked up and started talking to them, and then fondled the 10-year-old girl’s genitals.
A reporter and photojournalist spotted Rocquemore in Logan Square on Wednesday and called police, who arrested him on the 2000 block of West Webster Avenue.
Rocquemore was due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.