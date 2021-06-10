CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal is headed to the 60-day injured list, after doctors determined he suffered a proximal hamstring tear while running to first base against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Madrigal collapsed and had to be helped off the field after running out a ground ball in the 7th inning. Although he appeared to beat the throw, his foot landed just shy of the first base bag, and he went down to the grass after taking several awkward steps.

General manager Rick Hahn announced Thursday afternoon that Madrigal suffered a right hamstring tear, and might need season-ending surgery.

“At this point, we are still exploring options, and our doctors are talking to different specialists about the treatment protocol, which could potentially include season-ending surgery, or the other extreme may be simply a matter of rest and rehabilitation as the hamstring heals,” Hahn said.

Either way, Madrigal will be inactive for at least six weeks.

It’s just the latest serious injury for a key player on the White Sox. Left fielder Eloy Jimenez went down in spring training with a torn pectoral muscle, and isn’t expected back until August or September. Center fielder Luis Robert suffered a hip flexor strain in early May, and isn’t expected to resume baseball activities until July or August. Pitcher Michael Kopech is currently out with a hamstring strain, and outfielder Billy Hamilton is out with an oblique strain. Outfielder Adam Engel missed the first two months of the season with a hamstring injury, and only returned to the roster earlier this week.

The White Sox are calling up outfielder Brian Goodwin to take Madrigal’s spot on the roster. Utilityman Leury Garcia likely will get the bulk of playing time at second base in Madrigal’s absence.

Madrigal, the 4th overall pick in the 2018 draft, recently appeared to be playing his best baseball since joining the team last year, both offensively and defensively. He was batting 305/.349./425 on the season, and in the middle of a seven-game hitting streak, and had committed only one error in his past 17 games. He was batting .359/.412/.551 with nine extra-base hits and 10 RBI over his last 21 games.