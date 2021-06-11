CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a shooting on a porch in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood early Friday morning.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4900 block of West Wrightwood around 1:22 a.m. and found a 39-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest and ankle.
Police also found a 41-year-old woman on the porch with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.
Police are now talking to a relative of the victims about the incident they said appears to be “domestic-related.”