CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in custody after an armed carjacking in the South Loop early Friday morning.
According to Chicago police, a 28-year-old man was sitting in a parked Volkswagen sedan before dropping off a friend, in the 200 block of West Harrison Street around 2:15 a.m., when a man approached him.
The offender asked him for a ride and threated to shoot him.
Police said the 28-year-old victim exited his car when the offender showed his gun in his waistband.
The offender took off in the sedan, but crashed into a parked car in the 700 block of South Wells Street.
The offender was arrested after the crash.