DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in custody after an armed carjacking in the South Loop early Friday morning.

According to Chicago police, a 28-year-old man was sitting in a parked Volkswagen sedan before dropping off a friend, in the 200 block of West Harrison Street around 2:15 a.m., when a man approached him.

READ MORE: Jamari Dent, Who Tried To Commit Suicide After Merciless Bullying At School, Dies At Age 13

The offender asked him for a ride and threated to shoot him.

Police said the 28-year-old victim exited his car when the offender showed his gun in his waistband.

READ MORE: Illinois State Inspector Fired After Groping, Sexually Harassing Doggy Daycare Owner

The offender took off in the sedan, but crashed into a parked car in the 700 block of South Wells Street.

The offender was arrested after the crash.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Company Demands Answers About Checks Stolen From Mail

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff